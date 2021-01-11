UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Central Election Commission Chief Confirms Results Of Presidential Vote

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:35 PM

The results of the Kyrgyz presidential election can be considered "completely reliable," the head of the country's central election commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, said on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The results of the Kyrgyz presidential election can be considered "completely reliable," the head of the country's central election commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, said on Monday.

Sadyr Japarov appears to have won the election with almost 80 percent of votes.

"We have managed to conduct the election at a sufficiently high level and prevent the mistakes that used to be made in the past. We have managed to maintain the level of transparency and reliability of the process.

We can say with confidence that the results of the vote are absolutely reliable. This is an important achievement of our country," Shaildabekova said.

The January 10 election was held without serious violations, the election commission chief added.

"We have not seen mass bribery. There were some bribery signals, but they were not massive, unlike in the previous [parliamentary] elections when this was obvious for everyone," Shaildabekova said.

