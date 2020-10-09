Kyrgyz Central Election Commission to Schedule Repeat Parliamentary Vote by November 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission pledged on Friday to call repeat parliamentary elections by November 6 and to demand lower electoral threshold.

The commission earlier annulled the results of the vote amid unrest.

"Repeat elections are scheduled by the Central Election Commission within one month and are organized by relevant electoral commissions. Therefore, the Central Election Commission will make a decision on repeat elections of lawmakers of the Kyrgyz Republic's Jogorku Kenes by November 6, 2020," the commission said in a statement.

The commission added it would ask the parliament to "lower the electoral threshold and the size of the electoral deposit" in order to reduce risks of post-election crises.

The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission also said it would send to the country's Prosecutor General's Office and the Interior Ministry a statement by 12 political parties, in which they point to violations committed by three parties. The commission will ask the unicameral legislature to make a decision on whether these three parties should be allowed to run in the repeat vote.