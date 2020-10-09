UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Central Election Commission To Schedule Repeat Parliamentary Vote By November 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Kyrgyz Central Election Commission to Schedule Repeat Parliamentary Vote by November 6

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission pledged on Friday to call repeat parliamentary elections by November 6 and to demand lower electoral threshold.

The commission earlier annulled the results of the vote amid unrest.

"Repeat elections are scheduled by the Central Election Commission within one month and are organized by relevant electoral commissions. Therefore, the Central Election Commission will make a decision on repeat elections of lawmakers of the Kyrgyz Republic's Jogorku Kenes by November 6, 2020," the commission said in a statement.

The commission added it would ask the parliament to "lower the electoral threshold and the size of the electoral deposit" in order to reduce risks of post-election crises.

The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission also said it would send to the country's Prosecutor General's Office and the Interior Ministry a statement by 12 political parties, in which they point to violations committed by three parties. The commission will ask the unicameral legislature to make a decision on whether these three parties should be allowed to run in the repeat vote.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote November 2020

Recent Stories

Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow ..

23 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to raise USD500 million fresh capital

31 minutes ago

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

41 minutes ago

GCC voices concern over continued war between Azer ..

1 hour ago

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

1 hour ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.