Kyrgyz Committee For National Security Warns Against Staging Provocations In Country

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Kyrgyz Committee for National Security Warns Against Staging Provocations in Country

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (YKMK) warned on Thursday against staging provocations in the country in the wake of the situation involving former President Almazbek Atambayev.

Special-purpose police units stormed on Wednesday Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the national capital of Bishkek, in order to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions. The situation turned violent as Atambayev's supporters repulsed the assault, preventing the ex-president from being captured.

"Provocative messages calling on citizens to engage in illegal [protest] actions are currently being spread in social media and online. The YKMK is actively working on preventing and suppressing such ... provocative actions by certain forces interested in destabilizing the situation," the YKMK said in a statement.

