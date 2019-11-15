Kyrgyz Court Postpones Hearings for Ex-President Atambayev Until November 29 - Lawyer

The Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek has postponed the hearing of a case in which former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev is one of the defendants, Atambayev's lawyer, Sergey Slesarev, told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, the court began hearings of the case involving the illegal early release of Aziz Batukaev, a notorious Kyrgyz crime boss, in which Atambayev was allegedly involved.

"Due to one of the defendant's illness and Almazbek [Atambayev's] refusal to appear in court, the judge has postponed the hearing until 3 p.

m. [09:00 GMT] on November 29," Slesarev said.

The former president was placed in a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security on August 8 after he surrendered to law enforcement officers who had raided his residence.

Atambayev, who served as president from December 2011 to November 2017, is suspected of being involved in 12 criminal cases, including those related to murder, corruption, forgery, abuse of power and staging mass unrest. He has denied all accusations, calling them politically motivated.