UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Court Postpones Hearings For Ex-President Atambayev Until November 29 - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:20 PM

Kyrgyz Court Postpones Hearings for Ex-President Atambayev Until November 29 - Lawyer

The Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek has postponed the hearing of a case in which former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev is one of the defendants, Atambayev's lawyer, Sergey Slesarev, told Sputnik on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek has postponed the hearing of a case in which former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev is one of the defendants, Atambayev's lawyer, Sergey Slesarev, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the court began hearings of the case involving the illegal early release of Aziz Batukaev, a notorious Kyrgyz crime boss, in which Atambayev was allegedly involved.

"Due to one of the defendant's illness and Almazbek [Atambayev's] refusal to appear in court, the judge has postponed the hearing until 3 p.

m. [09:00 GMT] on November 29," Slesarev said.

The former president was placed in a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security on August 8 after he surrendered to law enforcement officers who had raided his residence.

Atambayev, who served as president from December 2011 to November 2017, is suspected of being involved in 12 criminal cases, including those related to murder, corruption, forgery, abuse of power and staging mass unrest. He has denied all accusations, calling them politically motivated.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Corruption Bishkek August November December Criminals 2017 All From Court

Recent Stories

Heavy snow leaves one dead, 300,000 homes without ..

11 minutes ago

Metropolis of Ilia in Greece Opens Two Monasteries ..

11 minutes ago

Four day anti-polio campaign progress reviewed

11 minutes ago

Knicks beat Mavs as Porzingis booed in his first g ..

21 minutes ago

US States Plan to Expand Google Antitrust Probe In ..

21 minutes ago

All set for Aiwan-e-Quaid music night on Saturday

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.