(@FahadShabbir)

The Bishkek city court ruled on Wednesday that the arrest of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was legitimate, Atambayev's lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Wednesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Bishkek city court ruled on Wednesday that the arrest of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was legitimate, Atambayev's lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, lawyers of the former president appealed against the decision of a lower court in Bishkek to extend his arrest to October 26.

"Our complaints were not satisfied and the court ruled that the detention and the arrest were legitimate," Slesarev said.

The ex-president was placed in a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security on August 8, when he surrendered to law enforcers after they stormed his residence.

Atambayev, who ruled the country from December 2011 to November 2017, is suspected of being involved in 12 criminal cases, including murder, corruption, forgery, abuse of power and staging mass unrest. He has denied all accusations as politically motivated.