Kyrgyz CSTO Contingent Not To Confront Protesters In Kazakhstan - Bishkek

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Kyrgyz CSTO Contingent Not to Confront Protesters in Kazakhstan - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kyrgyzstan's troops will not confront protesters in Kazakhstan but will only guard strategic facilities if they are deployed as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) peacekeeping contingent, presidential spokesperson Erbol Sultanbaev said on Thursday.

"If Zhogorku Kengesh (the Supreme Council) approves, Kyrgyzstan's military will be sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the collective forces in accordance to the Charter of the CSTO exclusively for peacekeeping activities," Sultanbaev told reporters.

The spokesman added that Kyrgyz peacekeepers will guard strategic facilities.

"We are especially noting that Kyrgyzstan's military will not be involved in any confrontations with rally participants in Kazakhstan," Sultanbaev said.

