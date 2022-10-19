UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Defense Minister Proposes CSTO To Deploy Forces On Border With Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Kyrgyz Defense Minister Proposes CSTO to Deploy Forces on Border With Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Kyrgyz Defense Minister Baktybek Bekbolotov proposed on Wednesday the deployment of a small contingent of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the border with Tajikistan to maintain peace.

"I recently met with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. I told him that there would be no peace between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Why? Because the Kyrgyz have their own truth, the Tajiks have their own. Until an arbitrator stands between us, for example, a small contingent from the CSTO, peace will not be achieved," Bekbolotov said at a press conference.

According to him, peacekeepers could control the ceasefire and ensure that the parties do not deploy additional forces and equipment on the border.

"When these problems are solved, it is possible to solve political issues - to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the border," Bekbolotov added.

The undefined territories between the two countries periodically become a zone of clashes. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated from September 14-16. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, both countries agreed to cease fire and facilitate the process of border delimitation and demarcation.

