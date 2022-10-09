Kyrgyz Defense Ministry Cancels CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood-2022 Military Exercise

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) The Kyrgyz Defense Ministry on Sunday canceled military exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Agreement (CSTO) "Indestructible Brotherhood-2022" that had been scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan in October.

"Indestructible Brotherhood-2022 military drills have been canceled by the decision of the leadership," a press service official of the ministry told journalists.

The ministry gave no further details on reasons for the cancellation.

CSTO military exercise "Indestructible Brotherhood-2022" was set to take place at the Edelweiss military training ground in Balykchy.

Earlier in the week, Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev participated at a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the CSTO countries in Yerevan where he urged the countries of the CSTO to establish a mechanism to prevent conflicts between its member states.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire border line, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, officials of the two countries signed a protocol where both countries agreed to cease the border fighting and facilitate the process of border delimitation and demarcation.