Kyrgyz Election Commission Says Received 50 Reports About Violations During Voting Process

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission has received 50 reports about violations during the presidential election and referendum to choose a form of government, CEC member Tynchtykbek Shainazarov said on Monday.

"We have received a total of 50 reports about possible violations. Most of them are about the performance of district election committees. There was also one count of bribery," Shainazarov said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States noted the vote's transparency and orderliness.

"We have detected minor violations while monitoring the election, but they will have no effect on the vote's outcome," Vasily Volkov, head of the CIS observer mission, said.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held a snap presidential election and a referendum on the form of government after the October post-election unrest toppled the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Over 80 percent of voters have voted in favor of a presidential system of government, according to preliminary results. Meanwhile, Sadyr Japarov is leading the presidential race with 79.2 percent of the vote, per the information from 98 percent of polling stations.

