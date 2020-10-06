Kyrgyz Electoral Commission Due to Call New Parliamentary Vote Within 2 Weeks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission (CEC) should set repeat parliamentary elections within two weeks, the official news agency Kabar reported on Tuesday, citing CEC Deputy Chairman Abdyzhapar Bekmatov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Central Election Commission (CEC) should set repeat parliamentary elections within two weeks, the official news agency Kabar reported on Tuesday, citing CEC Deputy Chairman Abdyzhapar Bekmatov.

Bekmatov told Kabar that the CEC would be obligated to hold the elections within 60 days after a relevant announcement.