Kyrgyz Electoral Commission Says Fewer Violations Compared to Last Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The number of violations during the ongoing general election in Kyrgyzstan is lower compared to the previous one, the Kyrgyz Central Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the commission announced having received roughly 200 electoral violation complaints.

"We are registering fewer violations compared to the previous election," Tynchtyk Shainazarov, the commission's deputy chairman, said.

The official used the data for vote buying as an example, saying that the current number of such incidents is 54, while the last election's count is 173.

The Sunday parliamentary vote in Kyrgyzstan is being held under a new mixed electoral system where 54 seats are being chosen through party lists and the remaining 36 seats are to be elected in district races.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020 and were followed by mass unrest amid fraud concerns. The election results were annulled by the Central Electoral Commission and then-president of the republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned. President Sadyr Japarov, who took over, has pledged that all referendums and elections will be transparent under his rule.