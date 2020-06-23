Kyrgyz Ex-President Atambayev Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The court found Atambayev guilty and decided to sentence him to 11 years and 2 months of imprisonment with confiscation of state awards and property," the judge said.

Meanwhile, the defense of Atambayev intends to appeal the prison sentence.

Atambayev, who served as president from December 2011 to November 2017, is suspected of being involved in 12 criminal cases, including those related to corruption, forgery, abuse of power and staging mass unrest. He has denied all accusations, calling them politically motivated.