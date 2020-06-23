UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Ex-President Atambayev Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Kyrgyz Ex-President Atambayev Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison

Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The court found Atambayev guilty and decided to sentence him to 11 years and 2 months of imprisonment with confiscation of state awards and property," the judge said.

Meanwhile, the defense of Atambayev intends to appeal the prison sentence.

Atambayev, who served as president from December 2011 to November 2017, is suspected of being involved in 12 criminal cases, including those related to corruption, forgery, abuse of power and staging mass unrest. He has denied all accusations, calling them politically motivated.

Related Topics

Corruption November December Criminals 2017 All From Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

51 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposes in Mardan

1 minute ago

Smart lockdown in Hayatabad Phase-7 announced

1 minute ago

Putin to Hold Talks With Presidents of Serbia, Uzb ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait announces 534 COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.