BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev was placed in a pre-trial detention facility of the country's State Committee for National Security (GKNB), where he will be held until August 26, his lawyer, Sergei Slesarev, told Sputnik on Friday.

"A judge of the Birinchi May district [of Bishkek], Adylbek Subankulov, held an emergency extramural session in GKNB and made a ruling on preventative measures," Slesarev said.

The lawyer said that Atambayev had faced preliminary charges in a case of illegal release of notorious crime boss Aziz Batukayev.