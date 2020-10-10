UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Ex-president Re-arrested After Jail Escape: Spokewoman Tol-cr/am/jj

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:53 PM

Kyrgyz ex-president re-arrested after jail escape: spokewoman tol-cr/am/jj

Kyrgyzstan's former president Almazbek Atambayev was rearrested Saturday, his spokeswoman said, as the incumbent president Sooronbay Jeenbekov cemented control after post-election unrest that saw several prominent politicians freed

Bishkek (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan's former president Almazbek Atambayev was rearrested Saturday, his spokeswoman said, as the incumbent president Sooronbay Jeenbekov cemented control after post-election unrest that saw several prominent politicians freed.

"Special forces stormed his compound," Atambayev's spokeswoman Kunduz Joldubayeva told AFP by telephone. "They arrested the former president,"

Recent Stories

3 confirmed, 482 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

2 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Incumbent PM is the most ineligible in country’s ..

12 minutes ago

PAEC chairman highlights importance of cancer's ea ..

8 minutes ago

Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal visits Samanabad area, o ..

8 minutes ago

IRSA releases 134,300 cusecs water

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.