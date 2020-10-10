Kyrgyz ex-president re-arrested after jail escape: spokewoman tol-cr/am/jj

Kyrgyzstan's former president Almazbek Atambayev was rearrested Saturday, his spokeswoman said, as the incumbent president Sooronbay Jeenbekov cemented control after post-election unrest that saw several prominent politicians freed

"Special forces stormed his compound," Atambayev's spokeswoman Kunduz Joldubayeva told AFP by telephone. "They arrested the former president,"