Kyrgyz FM Meets With SCO Secretary General
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) On March 18, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev received Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Nurlan Ermekbaev, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit.
Kulubaev congratulated Ermekbaev on his appointment to a responsible position and emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches particular importance to further strengthening comprehensive cooperation within the SCO.
The Kyrgyz minister noted the importance of further deepening multifaceted cooperation within the Organization in all areas of interaction, and also voiced the main priorities and initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic promoted within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
SCO Secretary General Ermekbaev expressed gratitude for the hospitality and congratulated the Kyrgyz side on the successful completion of the process of negotiations on the border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan.
Ermekbaev confirmed the readiness of the SCO Secretariat to provide comprehensive assistance in the implementation of the tasks and agreements between the member states of the Organization.
He also provided information on current priorities, work plans for the near future and the preparation of major events within the SCO, such as the meeting of the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) and the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States. Nurlan Ermekbaev assumed office as the new SCO Secretary General on January 1, 2025.
