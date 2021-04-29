Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Began Talks With Tajik Counterpart, Hopes for Soon De-Escalation

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev announced the beginning of negotiations with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on the situation on the border of the two countries

"Right now, I am in talks with the Tajik side.

As a result of the dialogue, the foreign ministry will make an official statement. We have not yet handed a note of protest to the Tajik embassy," Kazakbaev told Vesti.kg.

Kazakbaev hopes that soon the parties will be able to localize the conflict on the border, the publication added.