Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Began Talks With Tajik Counterpart, Hopes For Soon De-Escalation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:53 PM

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Began Talks With Tajik Counterpart, Hopes for Soon De-Escalation

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev announced the beginning of negotiations with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on the situation on the border of the two countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev announced the beginning of negotiations with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, on the situation on the border of the two countries.

"Right now, I am in talks with the Tajik side.

As a result of the dialogue, the foreign ministry will make an official statement. We have not yet handed a note of protest to the Tajik embassy," Kazakbaev told Vesti.kg.

Kazakbaev hopes that soon the parties will be able to localize the conflict on the border, the publication added.

