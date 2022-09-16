UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman Discuss Bishkek-Dushanbe Border Clashes - Ministry

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on Friday discussed Bishkek-Dushanbe border clashes with Zbigniew Rau, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE), the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on Friday discussed Bishkek-Dushanbe border clashes with Zbigniew Rau, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE), the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"The Kyrgyz side provided up-to-date information (to the OSCE chairman) on the current state of affairs and emphasized the commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic to deescalation and an unchanged position on resolving the situation exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the ministry's spokesperson said.

