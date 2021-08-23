Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Says Hosting US Troops Arriving From Afghanistan Not on Agenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United States sent an appeal to Bishkek regarding possible deployment of US servicemen arriving from Afghanistan but no negotiations on cooperation in this format are ongoing at this stage, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have quite an extensive experience of counterterrorism cooperation with Washington.

As you know, we hosted the forces of the international coalition at the airbase of the Manas airport, at its transit center ... Of course, there were various appeals and consultations at different levels. However, the situation in Afghanistan is changing every day, and cooperation in this format is currently not on the agenda," Kazakbaev said.

In May, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the US could deploy the troops it is withdrawing from Afghanistan in Central Asia.