Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Says Incumbent Authorities Legitimate, Situation Stable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Newly-appointed Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev has stressed the legitimacy of the country's current parliament and interim president, adding that the situation is now stable,

"The situation in Kyrgyzstan is now stable, however, of course, quite active discussions and battles between political forces continue. This is connected, first of all, with the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, constitutional reform, amendments to the constitution, the choice of a specific form of governance in Kyrgyzstan - presidential or parliamentary.

In this sense, of course, there are active discussions," Kazakbaev said.

The minister specified that the critical moment had already been overcome.

"We have a legitimate working parliament, a legitimate prime minister and acting president. The government, which was not only approved by the parliament, but also approved by the decree of the president, now the ex-president, is working," he added.