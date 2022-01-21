UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Hands Note To Kazakhstan Over Reports About Beating Of Kyrgyz Man

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has handed a note to Kazakhstan over information about a beating of a detained Kyrgyz man, C.Sydykov, by Kazakh security forces, the ministry's press office told Sputnik.

The Kazakh consul in Kyrgyzstan was invited to the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

"During the meeting, a note was presented regarding the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Sydykov C, in which the concern of the Kyrgyz side was expressed by the actions of certain law enforcement officers of Kazakhstan on the use of unlawful actions against the specified citizen, which caused serious harm to his health," the ministry's spokesperson said.

