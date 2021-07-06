UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Hands Note To Turkish Ambassador Over Inandi's Detention

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Hands Note to Turkish Ambassador Over Inandi's Detention

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry on Tuesday handed a note of protest to the Turkish ambassador over the operation of Turkish special forces to detain and abduct Orhan Inandi, the founder of a network of educational institutions, from Bishkek, the ministry's press office told Sputnik.

Inandi disappeared in late May in Bishkek. Turkey has confirmed that its intelligence agents detained and abducted Inandi who is accused by Ankara of having ties with the Gulen movement.

Turkish ambassador Ahmet Dogan was invited to the foreign ministry as unstructured by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

"The head of the diplomatic mission of Turkey was handed a note in connection with the operation by the Turkish side to detain and deliver a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic O.

Inandi to the Republic of Turkey," the spokesman of the ministry said.

Bishkek called on Ankara to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan, the ministry said, adding that the Turkish ambassador replied that he "is a citizen of the Republic of Turkey and is recognized exclusively as a citizen of Turkey."

"The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry will make every effort to return O. Inandi to the Kyrgyz Republic and to protect his rights and legitimate interests as a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic in accordance with the constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the norms of international law," the ministry added.

