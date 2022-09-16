Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Hands Over Note of Protest to Tajikistan Over Conflict on Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs has handed a note of protest to the representatives of Tajikistan in connection with the escalation of the situation on the border, the ministry's representative told Sputnik on Friday.

"In the building of the ministry, the Tajik side was given a note of protest regarding the illegal and destructive actions of the Tajik side," the representative said.