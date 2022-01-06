UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Says Ready To Provide Assistance To Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 12:01 AM

The Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on Kazakh nationals to remain in peace and expressed readiness to provide full support to the republic

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on Kazakh nationals to remain in peace and expressed readiness to provide full support to the republic.

"We are closely and worriedly monitoring the latest events in fraternal Kazakhstan. The Kyrgyz Republic, proceeding from the strong kin relations of the two peoples and the allied ties of the two nations, is sincerely interested in the stable socioeconomic development and prosperity of Kazakhstan. Kyrgyzstan has always been and remains close to fraternal Kazakhstan and is ready to provide any possible support and assistance, as it has always been in the history of relations between our peoples," the statement posted on the ministerial website read.

The ministry expressed confidence that the wisdom and foresight of the people and authorities of Kazakhstan would contribute to normalization of the situation.

The ministry noted that it was crucial to find a mutually acceptable solution and to prevent any further escalation. Violence, lawless actions and provocations will not contribute to resolving current issues but will only worsen the situation in the republic, the ministry concluded.

