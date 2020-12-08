Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Tells US Embassy About Inadmissibility of Interference in Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told the US Embassy that interference in Kyrgyzstan's internal affairs was inadmissible.

"The US Embassy in Bishkek was told that the video message by US Ambassador D.

Lu, recently published in the media, contained elements of interference in internal affairs and pressure on the investigation," the ministry said on Twitter.

"These unshakable principles of both international relations and national legislation cannot be violated for any good purposes," it said.

US Ambassador Donald Lu, on October 5, during a virtual ceremony of presenting a journalistic award, said that organized crime had existed and flourished in Kyrgyzstan since the Soviet Union.