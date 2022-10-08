UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Urges CSTO to Create Mechanism to Avoid Conflicts Between Members

Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev urged the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to establish a mechanism to prevent conflicts between its member states, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Niyazaliev took part in a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the CSTO countries in Yerevan.

"Niyazaliev informed participants of the meeting about the consequences of aggression of Tajikistan against Kyrgyzstan and called on the countries to immediately establish a mechanism to prevent further cases of armed intervention, promoting peaceful resolution of all disagreements between the countries in accordance with the Collective Security Treaty and the CSTO Charter," a Foreign Ministry press service official said.

Deputy ministers also discussed matters related to preparation of the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Defense Ministers, according to the official.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire border line, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

On September 25, officials of the two countries signed a protocol where both countries agreed to cease the border fighting and facilitate the process of border delimitation and demarcation.

Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan September Border

