Kyrgyz Government Led By Japarov Resigns After His Election Victory - Presidential Office

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:59 PM

Kyrgyz Government Led by Japarov Resigns After His Election Victory - Presidential Office

The Kyrgyz government, led by Sadyr Japarov, resigned following his victory in the snap presidential election, the presidential office told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Kyrgyz government, led by Sadyr Japarov, resigned following his victory in the snap presidential election, the presidential office told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kyrgyzstan's central election commission officially declared Japarov the winner of the presidential election, as he secured 79.

2 percent of the vote.

"Acting president of the Kyrgyz Republic, [parliament speaker] Talant Mamytov signed a decree 'On termination of powers of the prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and the government of the Kyrgyz Republic'," a presidential office spokesman said.

More Stories From World

