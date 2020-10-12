The Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies have regained control over the building housing the parliament and the presidential administration, which was previously seized by protesters, the presidential office told Sputnik on Monday

"First Deputy Prosecutor General [Nurlan Dardanov] told [President Sooronbay Jeenbekov] that yesterday, on October 11, investigative teams inspected the administrative building of the Jogorku Kenesh [Kyrgyz parliament] and it was transferred to the jurisdiction of the law enforcement agencies," a spokesperson for the presidential office said.

The State Committee for National Security briefed the president on its efforts to curb activities of "destructive groups" promoting destabilization, the spokesperson went on to say.