UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Gov't Regains Control Over Seized Parliamentary Building - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 01:16 PM

Kyrgyz Gov't Regains Control Over Seized Parliamentary Building - Presidential Office

The Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies have regained control over the building housing the parliament and the presidential administration, which was previously seized by protesters, the presidential office told Sputnik on Monday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies have regained control over the building housing the parliament and the presidential administration, which was previously seized by protesters, the presidential office told Sputnik on Monday.

"First Deputy Prosecutor General [Nurlan Dardanov] told [President Sooronbay Jeenbekov] that yesterday, on October 11, investigative teams inspected the administrative building of the Jogorku Kenesh [Kyrgyz parliament] and it was transferred to the jurisdiction of the law enforcement agencies," a spokesperson for the presidential office said.

The State Committee for National Security briefed the president on its efforts to curb activities of "destructive groups" promoting destabilization, the spokesperson went on to say.

Related Topics

Parliament October Housing

Recent Stories

Masdar, Miral to develop Abu Dhabi’s largest roo ..

20 minutes ago

Laos records 89 new cases of dengue fever

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 13,592 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

4 minutes ago

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellit ..

4 minutes ago

Floods, rough seas kill 18 in Vietnam as fresh sto ..

4 minutes ago

390 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: IOM ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.