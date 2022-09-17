Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says 24 Citizens Killed in Border Conflict With Tajikistan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Twenty-four citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed on Friday in border clashes with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"According to operative information, the bodies of 24 people have been received by health care organizations in the Batken Region," the ministry's spokesperson said.

It was earlier reported that 87 Kyrgyz citizens were wounded as a result of the conflict.