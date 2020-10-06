UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says Clashes Between Protesters, Police Leave 686 People Injured

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The number of people injured in Kyrgyzstan in the clashes between protesters and law enforcement agents has grown to 686, and the death toll stands at one, the Health Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported 590 injuries.

"As of 15:00 [09:00 GMT], 686 injured people sought assistance in medical centers on October 6, 2020," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

According to the spokesman, 164 injured people were hospitalized, seven of them are in the intensive care units, a 19-year-old man died, and 521 persons were discharged after receiving urgent assistance.

