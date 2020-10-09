Kyrgyz Health Ministry Says Number of People Injured in Protests Grows to 1,218

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that the number of people injured in clashes between protesters and the police had grown to 1,218.

"As of October 9, 1,218 people have turned to healthcare organizations for assistance," a spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, 228 patients remain in hospitals, one of them is in in the intensive care unit. The death toll stands at one.