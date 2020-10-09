Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Declares State of Emergency in Bishkek from October 10

The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry announced that the state of emergency in the capital of Kyrgyzstan would be introduced on October 10

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry announced that the state of emergency in the capital of Kyrgyzstan would be introduced on October 10.

"The Interior Ministry declares that a state of emergency is being introduced on the territory of the city of Bishkek from October 10, 2020, in order to stabilize the social and political situation as soon as possible and restore public order," the statement says.

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov introduced a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek from 20.00 (14:00 GMT) on October 9 to 08.00 (02:00 GMT) on October 21.