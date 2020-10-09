UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Declares State Of Emergency In Bishkek From October 10

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:13 PM

Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Declares State of Emergency in Bishkek from October 10

The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry announced that the state of emergency in the capital of Kyrgyzstan would be introduced on October 10

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry announced that the state of emergency in the capital of Kyrgyzstan would be introduced on October 10.

"The Interior Ministry declares that a state of emergency is being introduced on the territory of the city of Bishkek from October 10, 2020, in order to stabilize the social and political situation as soon as possible and restore public order," the statement says.

Earlier, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov introduced a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek from 20.00 (14:00 GMT) on October 9 to 08.00 (02:00 GMT) on October 21.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Bishkek Kyrgyzstan October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

30 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

1 hour ago

CPO holds open court

2 minutes ago

Hurricane Delta bears down on storm-battered US so ..

2 minutes ago

Demare wins sprint for third stage victory in this ..

2 minutes ago

Feisty Kenin confronts bulldozing Swiatek for Fren ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.