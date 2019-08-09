UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Says Police Controlling Situation In Bishkek

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:50 AM

Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Says Police Controlling Situation in Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The situation in Bishkek is under the complete control of police officers, the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Thursday, following unrest involving supporters of the former leader of the country.

After the detention of former President Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek earlier in the day, about 500 people gathered in front of the country's parliament. The police began to disperse the rally with tear gas and stun grenades. Protesters dispersed along the streets adjacent to the square, and policemen were pursuing and detaining them.

"The situation in the city is under the full control of police officers," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, policemen were dispersing aggressively-minded protesters, who violated public order and blocked traffic.

"In order to avoid hooliganism and looting, special means were used to disperse the crowd of Atambayev's aggressive supporters," it said.

Special forces stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash, located 12 miles away from the capital of Bishkek, on Wednesday evening to detain the ex-president, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption suspicions. The situation turned violent as Atambayev's supporters fought back, preventing him from being detained.

On Thursday, law enforcers started storming Atambayev's residence again. Following clashes between his supporters and government forces, he surrendered to law enforcement. The former leader was then taken to the capital to be brought into the country's Interior Ministry's main investigative department for questioning.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Interior Ministry Parliament Traffic Bishkek Gas From Government

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

3 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

1 hour ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

1 hour ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

1 hour ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.