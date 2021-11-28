Kyrgyz Lawmaker Detained on Suspicion of Coup Plotting - Source

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Kyrgyz parliament member Bakytbek Zhetigenov was detained on suspicion of coup plotting, a source in Kyrgyz security forces told Sputnik.

"Yes, he was detained on this suspicion," a source said.

On Friday, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that a coup attempt was thwarted. The coup was reportedly planned to take place after the parliamentary elections.