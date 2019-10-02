UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Lawyer Wins UN Prize For Battling Statelessness

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:51 PM

A human rights lawyer who fought to end the "phantom" status of stateless people in Kyrgyzstan was on Wednesday named the winner of the UN refugee agency's prestigious Nansen Award

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A human rights lawyer who fought to end the "phantom" status of stateless people in Kyrgyzstan was on Wednesday named the winner of the UN refugee agency's prestigious Nansen Award.

The UNHCR hailed Azizbek Ashurov for helping Kyrgyzstan become the world's first country to end statelessness, working through his organisation Ferghana Valley Lawyers Without Borders (FVLWB).

He and his organisation have helped more than 10,000 people gain Kyrgyz nationality after they became stateless following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the agency said.

"I am full of emotions," Ashurov told journalists in Geneva, where the prize was announced.

"As millions of people all around the world live with the terrible effects of statelessness, the lesson they can take from our work in Kyrgyzstan is clear," he said.

"We can end statelessness. It is possible." His work has given around 2,000 children a right to education, and a future in which they will be free to travel, marry and work, UNHCR said.

"Azizbek Ashurov's story is one of great personal resolve and tenacity," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in the statement.

"His commitment to the cause of eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan ... is a compelling example of the power of an individual to inspire and mobilise collective action," he added.

