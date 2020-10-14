(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov invited the country's parliament to consider again the issue of appointing Sadyr Japarov as the republic's prime minister, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

The country's leader has addressed a letter to the newly elected speaker of parliament, Kanat Isayev.

"It says that the decisions of the Jogorku Kenesh [parliament] on approving the program, determining the structure and make-up of the government, proposed by candidate for prime minister Sadyr Zhaparov, were returned by the presidential staff to parliament due to existing violations of the law. The head of state suggests considering this issue at the regular meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh," the press service said.

Mass protests of those who disagreed with the October 4 parliamentary election results started in Kyrgyzstan on October 5. After clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, supporters of opposition parties that did not make it to parliament seized the parliament building, which also houses the presidential administration.

More than 1,200 people were injured in the clashes, one was killed. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned. President Jeenbekov, according to his press secretary, was in Bishkek all the time and controlled the situation.

Riots in Bishkek resumed on October 9. A clash between supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov took place on the central square. Seven people were injured, including oppositionist Tilek Toktogaziyev.

On October 10, the parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Japarov's candidacy for the post of prime minister, the structure and make-up of the cabinet. However, the president, who must sign the decision, sent it back to parliament, having specified that it was illegal due to the lack of a quorum at the meeting that approved Japarov.