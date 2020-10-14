UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Leader Invites Parliament To Consider Again Japarov's Appointment As Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kyrgyz Leader Invites Parliament to Consider Again Japarov's Appointment As Prime Minister

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov invited the country's parliament to consider again the issue of appointing Sadyr Japarov as the republic's prime minister, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

The country's leader has addressed a letter to the newly elected speaker of parliament, Kanat Isayev.

"It says that the decisions of the Jogorku Kenesh [parliament] on approving the program, determining the structure and make-up of the government, proposed by candidate for prime minister Sadyr Zhaparov, were returned by the presidential staff to parliament due to existing violations of the law. The head of state suggests considering this issue at the regular meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh," the press service said.

Mass protests of those who disagreed with the October 4 parliamentary election results started in Kyrgyzstan on October 5. After clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers, supporters of opposition parties that did not make it to parliament seized the parliament building, which also houses the presidential administration.

More than 1,200 people were injured in the clashes, one was killed. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov resigned. President Jeenbekov, according to his press secretary, was in Bishkek all the time and controlled the situation.

Riots in Bishkek resumed on October 9. A clash between supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov took place on the central square. Seven people were injured, including oppositionist Tilek Toktogaziyev.

On October 10, the parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Japarov's candidacy for the post of prime minister, the structure and make-up of the cabinet. However, the president, who must sign the decision, sent it back to parliament, having specified that it was illegal due to the lack of a quorum at the meeting that approved Japarov.

Related Topics

Election Injured Prime Minister Parliament Bishkek Kyrgyzstan October Post All Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

9 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

9 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.