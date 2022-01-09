Kyrgyz Man Says Was Offered Money to Join Kazakhstan Protest

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - A man claiming to be from Kyrgyzstan alleged on Kazakh state television that he had been offered an equivalent of $200 for joining a protest in the neighbor country.

"I was contacted by people I do not know, and they offered to pay me 90,000 Kazakh tenge for joining a demonstration," the man said on state-owned Khabar-24 television.

The man, who says he is jobless, reportedly arrived in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty on January 2 as fuel protests were gaining steam. He said he was brought to an apartment where a dozen Tajik and Uzbek nationals were waiting for instructions.

Kazakh authorities have blamed violent protests on bandits and terrorists. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that the country was facing attacks by local "armed and prepared bandits" and foreigners.