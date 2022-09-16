UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Military Has Casualties After Border Clash With Tajikistan - Security Council

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Kyrgyz Military Has Casualties After Border Clash With Tajikistan - Security Council

There are dead and injured among Kyrgyz soldiers following border clashes with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) There are dead and injured among Kyrgyz soldiers following border clashes with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, dead and wounded among the military and civilians. At this time, the calculation is being carried out, after which we will additionally provide information to the public," Imankulov said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Tajikistan Border

Recent Stories

Macron Says to Attend UK Queen's Farewell at King' ..

Macron Says to Attend UK Queen's Farewell at King's Invitation

2 seconds ago
 US Wants to Transfer Afghans Stranded in Kosovo to ..

US Wants to Transfer Afghans Stranded in Kosovo to Suriname - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Vatican Diplomat to Step in for Pope at Queen Eliz ..

Vatican Diplomat to Step in for Pope at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

3 minutes ago
 PM for vital role of social media users to highlig ..

PM for vital role of social media users to highlight Kashmir cause

3 minutes ago
 Super excellence helps Usman Sahi to lead Millat G ..

Super excellence helps Usman Sahi to lead Millat Governors Cup Golf

3 minutes ago
 Recent floods, surge in int'l prices caused high i ..

Recent floods, surge in int'l prices caused high inflation: Ayesha tells NA body ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.