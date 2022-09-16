Kyrgyz Military Has Casualties After Border Clash With Tajikistan - Security Council

There are dead and injured among Kyrgyz soldiers following border clashes with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) There are dead and injured among Kyrgyz soldiers following border clashes with Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties, dead and wounded among the military and civilians. At this time, the calculation is being carried out, after which we will additionally provide information to the public," Imankulov said.