Kyrgyz National Security Committee Denies Report Of Turkey's Involvement In Attempted Coup

Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kyrgyz National Security Committee Denies Report of Turkey's Involvement in Attempted Coup

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security denied on Wednesday information published by Russian online news outlet Lenta.ru that Turkey was involved in an attempted coup d'etat in Kyrgyzstan.

On Friday, Lenta.ru reported that the Telagram channel WarConzo cited unnamed Kyrgyz law enforcement officials as saying that a group of people with ties to Turkey, who were planning to carry out a coup, was detained in Kyrgyzstan.

"The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security informs that the article titled: 'Turkey accused of organizing a coup d'etat in Kyrgyzstan' that was published by Lenta.ru on November 26 is fake and does not correspond to reality," a statement said.

The intelligence body noted that no foreign nation could have interfered in the country's internal political matters.

"The state committee will not allow any interference, as well as attempts by external forces to influence the processes taking place in society and the state," the statement added.

On Friday, the committee said that it had prevented an attempted coup ahead of the November 28 parliamentary elections. A group of people led by parliament members and former officials had planned to organize mass protests that would have taken place in Bishkek after the elections, with the goal of facilitating a violent seizure of power.

Kyrgyz parliamentarian Bakytbek Zhetigenov was detained on November 28 on suspicion of coup plotting, a source in Kyrgyz security forces told Sputnik.

