Kyrgyz National Shot Dead In Pennsylvania For Disobeying Police - Bishkek

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Kyrgyz National Shot Dead in Pennsylvania for Disobeying Police - Bishkek

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Pennsylvania police have shot and killed a 28-year-old Kyrgyz citizen after he refused to comply with their demands, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"According to the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the US, information has been received about the death of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan ... born in 1993. According to preliminary information, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds inflicted by Pennsylvania state police on October 5, 2021," a ministry spokesperson said.

The man worked as a trucker and hijacked one of his company's trucks after he did not receive $3,000 from his employer after being fired, according to US media reports. He refused to obey the orders of law enforcement officers, who had gone to a parking lot to investigate the situation, and rammed several cars. In response, the police opened fire and shot the driver, media said.

The Kyrgyz embassy has sent a request to the Departments of State and Homeland Security to clarify the circumstances, according to the ministry.

