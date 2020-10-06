UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Opposition Council May Urge Jeenbekov To Step Down - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:47 PM

The Kyrgyz opposition coordination council could urge President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to resign amid protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, 24.kg news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz opposition coordination council could urge President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to resign amid protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, 24.kg news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, Kyrgyz politicians are looking into two possible ways to stabilize the political situation: the coordination council does not rule out a call on Jeenbekov to step down, and the parliament could make a decision, at its upcoming special session, to impeach the Kyrgyz leader.

