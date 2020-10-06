Kyrgyz Opposition Forces Call on Parliament to Convene for Appointing New Cabinet

Leaders of the Kyrgyz opposition forces are calling on the parliament to convene for appointing a new composition of the cabinet, an opposition politician, Adahan Madumarov, said on Tuesday

"We have a parliament, and it is legitimate, whether we want it or not.

So we are calling on it to convene and appoint a new composition of the government," Madumarov said at a press conference, held amid protests.

The opposition politician stressed the importance of legitimization.

"It is not proper to just seize offices or appoint someone. We should act in compliance with the law," Madumarov stressed.