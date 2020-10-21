Kyrgyz Parliament Approves Lawmaker Zulushev's Nomination As Prosecutor General
Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:48 PM
The Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved on Wednesday lawmaker Kurmankul Zulushev's nomination to the post of the country's prosecutor general
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved on Wednesday lawmaker Kurmankul Zulushev's nomination to the post of the country's prosecutor general.
Earlier in the day, the parliament accepted the resignation of ex-Prosecutor General Otkurbek Jamshitov, after Acting President Sadyr Japarov signed a relevant decree.