BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved on Wednesday lawmaker Kurmankul Zulushev's nomination to the post of the country's prosecutor general.

Earlier in the day, the parliament accepted the resignation of ex-Prosecutor General Otkurbek Jamshitov, after Acting President Sadyr Japarov signed a relevant decree.