Kyrgyz Parliament Approves New Cabinet of Ministers

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Kyrgyz parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved the new cabinet of ministers led by Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The new composition of the government was proposed by President Sadyr Japarov.

All 87 lawmakers voted for the new cabinet.