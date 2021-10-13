Kyrgyz Parliament Approves New Cabinet Of Ministers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:03 PM
The Kyrgyz parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved the new cabinet of ministers led by Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, a Sputnik correspondent reported
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Kyrgyz parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved the new cabinet of ministers led by Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The new composition of the government was proposed by President Sadyr Japarov.
All 87 lawmakers voted for the new cabinet.