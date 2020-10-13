BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament on Tuesday approved the state of emergency in Bishkek that was introduced by President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

All 62 lawmakers present at the time of the vote backed the state of emergency. It is expected to last until October 19.

On October 5, unrest flared up in Kyrgyzstan over disagreement with the results of the parliamentary elections that were held a day earlier, Supporters of opposition parties that failed to make it into the parliament took control of the parliament building which also houses the presidential administration. Prime minister resigned.