Kyrgyz Parliament Approves Ratification Of Agreement On Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:50 AM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Jogorku Kenesh at a plenary session approved the ratification of the Agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev presented the information on the draft laws.
In particular, 85 deputies supported the draft laws "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, arrangement and use of the Crossroads of roads, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek".
Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted on a historic day.
"Border issues are the most difficult in the world. In Europe, there were terrible wars over borders, now these countries are the closest friends. Kyrgyzstan is a peace-loving country. We thank the intergovernmental commission headed by you for the work done, which will remain in history," he said.
Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the border delimitation issues were resolved thanks to the political will of President Sadyr Zhaparov. This is a great victory for the people, the Kyrgyz Republic. I believe that every person will work for the benefit of the development of their country. These decisions were not easy. But we were able to overcome such difficulties and were able to reach the end. I thank everyone who supported us and believed in us," the official concluded.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC
Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyzstan to launch production of AI 92 and AI 95 fuels according to world standards3 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz Parliament approves ratification of Agreement on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border3 minutes ago
-
GCC affirms support for Syria unity, stability3 minutes ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg13 minutes ago
-
Jury finds Greenpeace liable for hundreds of millions in pipeline case22 minutes ago
-
In poor areas of Peru's capital, running water is a dream22 minutes ago
-
Too much water: Gold rush, climate change submerge Bolivian village43 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying tables8 hours ago
-
Pakistan celebrates Nowruz at UNESCO8 hours ago
-
Football: World Cup Africa qualifying results8 hours ago
-
Injury rules Retegui out of Italy's Nations League clash with Germany8 hours ago