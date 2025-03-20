Open Menu

Kyrgyz Parliament Approves Ratification Of Agreement On Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Kyrgyz Parliament approves ratification of Agreement on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Jogorku Kenesh at a plenary session approved the ratification of the Agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev presented the information on the draft laws.

In particular, 85 deputies supported the draft laws "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik State Border, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on the construction and use of roads, arrangement and use of the Crossroads of roads, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek", "On ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities, signed on March 13, 2025 in Bishkek".

Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu noted on a historic day.

"Border issues are the most difficult in the world. In Europe, there were terrible wars over borders, now these countries are the closest friends. Kyrgyzstan is a peace-loving country. We thank the intergovernmental commission headed by you for the work done, which will remain in history," he said.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that the border delimitation issues were resolved thanks to the political will of President Sadyr Zhaparov. This is a great victory for the people, the Kyrgyz Republic. I believe that every person will work for the benefit of the development of their country. These decisions were not easy. But we were able to overcome such difficulties and were able to reach the end. I thank everyone who supported us and believed in us," the official concluded.

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

6 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

7 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

7 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

7 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

8 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

8 hours ago
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

9 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

9 hours ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

9 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinne ..

PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC

8 hours ago
 Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World