Kyrgyz Parliament Backs Bill on Referendum to Change Constitution Scheduled for January 10

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Thursday approved a draft law to hold a referendum on changes to the constitution on January 10, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The bill was passed in a 60-4 vote.

The referendum will ask voters to choose between presidential and parliamentary forms of governance. On the same day, the country will hold a presidential election.