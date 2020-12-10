UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Backs Bill On Referendum To Change Constitution Scheduled For January 10

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament Backs Bill on Referendum to Change Constitution Scheduled for January 10

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The parliament of Kyrgyzstan on Thursday approved a draft law to hold a referendum on changes to the constitution on January 10, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The bill was passed in a 60-4 vote.

The referendum will ask voters to choose between presidential and parliamentary forms of governance. On the same day, the country will hold a presidential election.

More Stories From World

