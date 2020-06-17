UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Confirms Boronov In Office Of Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament Confirms Boronov in Office of Prime Minister



BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament confirmed on Wednesday Kubatbek Boronov in the office of the prime minister, a representative of the legislature told Sputnik.

"The parliament approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov to the post of the country's prime minister by an overwhelming majority of votes," the representative said.

The majority coalition in the parliament approved Boronov's nomination on Tuesday, soon after Muhammedkaliy Abylgaziev resigned from the post over a scandal amid illegal radio frequencies sales.

