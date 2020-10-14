Kyrgyz Parliament Confirms Japarov as Prime Minister

The Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved on Wednesday the structure and the program of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament unanimously approved on Wednesday the structure and the program of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Parliament Speaker Kanat Isayev congratulated Japarov on the appointment.

Now Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is due to sign a decree on the new prime minister within three days.

However, even if this is not done, Japarov will be considered an appointed prime minister anyway.

On October 10, the Kyrgyz parliament approved Japarov's candidacy for the post of prime minister, also approving the structure and the composition of the cabinet. However, Jeenbekov returned the decree on the new cabinet back to the legislature, citing absence of quorum. The parliament had to rule invalid its decree signed on October 10, before holding the repeat vote.