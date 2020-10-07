Kyrgyz Parliament Discussing Impeachment of President Jeenbekov - Opposition Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament is discussing the impeachment of the republic's president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Elvira Surabaldiyeva, a lawmaker from opposition party Ata-Meken, said on Wednesday.

"We are now discussing a possible impeachment," she said during a live broadcast on Facebook.

The parliamentarians gathered for a meeting on Wednesday evening at the call of their colleagues who are on the Coordination Council of Popular Trust. They keep the gathering place secret so as not to be pressured by the protesters. It is not known whether a sufficient number of lawmakers is present at the meeting to announce the impeachment procedure. Surabaldiyeva turned off the broadcast at the request of fellow parliamentarians.