UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyz Parliament Discussing Impeachment Of President Jeenbekov - Opposition Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:32 PM

Kyrgyz Parliament Discussing Impeachment of President Jeenbekov - Opposition Lawmaker

The Kyrgyz parliament is discussing the impeachment of the republic's president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Elvira Surabaldiyeva, a lawmaker from opposition party Ata-Meken, said on Wednesday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament is discussing the impeachment of the republic's president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Elvira Surabaldiyeva, a lawmaker from opposition party Ata-Meken, said on Wednesday.

"We are now discussing a possible impeachment," she said during a live broadcast on Facebook.

The parliamentarians gathered for a meeting on Wednesday evening at the call of their colleagues who are on the Coordination Council of Popular Trust. They keep the gathering place secret so as not to be pressured by the protesters. It is not known whether a sufficient number of lawmakers is present at the meeting to announce the impeachment procedure. Surabaldiyeva turned off the broadcast at the request of fellow parliamentarians.

Related Topics

Parliament Facebook From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

5 minutes ago

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

35 minutes ago

Pak-Turkish joint stance on regional, int'l matter ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition alliance aims to protect looted nationa ..

3 minutes ago

Quality training imperative to cope with new chall ..

3 minutes ago

Shahzad terms Memon's allegations baseless

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.