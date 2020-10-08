UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Parliament Doing Its Best To Overcome Political Crisis - Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:16 PM

The Kyrgyz parliament is making every effort to stabilize the situation in the country and restore the rule of law, Speaker Myktybek Abdyldayev told President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in their phone conversation on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Kyrgyz parliament is making every effort to stabilize the situation in the country and restore the rule of law, Speaker Myktybek Abdyldayev told President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in their phone conversation on Thursday.

"Jogorku Kenes [parliament] is currently doing everything possible to ensure stabilization and restore the rule of law.

Lawmakers have already suggested several ways out," Abdyldayev said, as quoted by the press service oft he unicameral legislature.

According to the parliament, Abdyldayev warned the Kyrgyz leader that some lawmakers had already launched the procedure of his impeachment, and also noted that "no matter what difficult decisions the president has to make, it is necessary to urgently consider ways to overcome the situation, as the country cannot live on standby."

